South Africa: 'Underpaid' Zimbabwean Farm Workers Lose Case
A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a Limpopo farmer who has been underpaying them for the last 10 years. Mr Van der Walt, the proprietor of Johannesburg Farm in Lephalale area, and nine other top managers had been dragged to court for assault and kidnapping of the Zimbabweans, but was freed after witnesses failed to show up several times at the courts.
