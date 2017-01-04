South Africa School Grades Improve as Education Spending Climbs 3 hours ago
South Africa's national school pass rate rose for the first time in three years as the government boosted spending on education and teachers got to grips with a new curriculum. The proportion of successful final-year students at state schools increased to 72.5 percent last year from 70.7 percent in 2015, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Tue
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC