South Africa School Grades Improve as Education Spending Climbs 3 hours ago

South Africa School Grades Improve as...

South Africa School Grades Improve as Education Spending Climbs

South Africa's national school pass rate rose for the first time in three years as the government boosted spending on education and teachers got to grips with a new curriculum. The proportion of successful final-year students at state schools increased to 72.5 percent last year from 70.7 percent in 2015, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Wednesday.

