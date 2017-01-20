South Africa: Ruling Party ANC Slams Mayor's Taiwan Visit

South Africa's ruling African National Congress on Monday slammed a recent visit by Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga to Taiwan, saying the visit is in disrespect of the country's constitution. As mayor of Tshwane, Msimanga is a senior official bound by existing government policy which de-recognizes Taiwan, the ANC said in a statement to Xinhua.

