South Africa: Reverend Challenged to ...

South Africa: Reverend Challenged to Prove 'Homosexuals Are Paedophiles'

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

And if Bougardt cannot provide the statistics, he must apologise unreservedly for his unfounded remarks which could place LGBTI people in danger, GaySA radio chairperson Hendrik Baird said. Bougardt made the claim during an interview with News24 while he was on a joint church venture with anti-gay US pastor Steven Anderson, who was denied entry to South Africa in September last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Tue bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,386 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,176

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC