South Africa: Reverend Challenged to Prove 'Homosexuals Are Paedophiles'

And if Bougardt cannot provide the statistics, he must apologise unreservedly for his unfounded remarks which could place LGBTI people in danger, GaySA radio chairperson Hendrik Baird said. Bougardt made the claim during an interview with News24 while he was on a joint church venture with anti-gay US pastor Steven Anderson, who was denied entry to South Africa in September last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.