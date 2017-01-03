South Africa: Residents Who Waited 22...

South Africa: Residents Who Waited 22 Years for Houses told 'Patience is a Virtue'

ANC general secretary Gwede Mantashe has told residents of Tshepisong informal settlement in Soweto, who have been asking for houses for years, that "patience is a virtue". Mantashe had been going door to door, in an attempt to get people to attend the party's 105th birthday celebrations at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

