South Africa Rebukes Mayor for 'Highly Regrettable' Visit to Taiwan an hour ago

The South African government said a visit to Taiwan by the mayor of an area that includes the capital, Pretoria, breached foreign policy and was "highly regrettable." Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, from the main opposition Democratic Alliance party, ignored advice from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation when he traveled to Taipei, contravening South Africa's "One China" policy, the department said in a statement Monday.

