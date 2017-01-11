South Africa: Pastor Accused of Pyramid Scheme Expected in Court
A Cape Town pastor accused of being behind a pyramid scheme is expected in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Colin Davids of the New Direction Grace Ministries faces charges of fraud for allegedly contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act and Banks Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC