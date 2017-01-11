South Africa: Pastor Accused of Pyram...

South Africa: Pastor Accused of Pyramid Scheme Expected in Court

A Cape Town pastor accused of being behind a pyramid scheme is expected in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Colin Davids of the New Direction Grace Ministries faces charges of fraud for allegedly contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act and Banks Act.

Chicago, IL

