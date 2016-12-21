South Africa: Parliament 2016 - Same ...

South Africa: Parliament 2016 - Same Politics, Different Year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Another year, and there were new rules, some brawls, a few new slogans, insults and old politics which dominated the 2016 year in Parliament. The year started much like it did in 2015, with the Economic Freedom Fighters being thrown out within the first hour of President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,993 • Total comments across all topics: 277,514,272

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC