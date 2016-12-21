South Africa: Parliament 2016 - Same Politics, Different Year
Another year, and there were new rules, some brawls, a few new slogans, insults and old politics which dominated the 2016 year in Parliament. The year started much like it did in 2015, with the Economic Freedom Fighters being thrown out within the first hour of President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in February.
