South Africa: Paarl Fire 'Out of Control' As Western Cape Burns

Firefighters were on Tuesday attending to 19 fires across the Western Cape, while still trying to put out the Paarl fire which was "out of control". Fires were burning on the Cape Peninsula, West Coast, and in the Cape Winelands, the provincial public works department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

