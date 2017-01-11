South Africa: Over 100 Firefighters B...

South Africa: Over 100 Firefighters Battle Table Mountain Blaze

Over 100 firefighters are extinguishing and containing a fire that flared up on the slopes of Table Mountain on Monday night, the City of Cape Town said. "The City's fire and rescue service is still on scene for the fire that started at Table Mountain late last night.

