South Africa: Over 100 Firefighters Battle Table Mountain Blaze
Over 100 firefighters are extinguishing and containing a fire that flared up on the slopes of Table Mountain on Monday night, the City of Cape Town said. "The City's fire and rescue service is still on scene for the fire that started at Table Mountain late last night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC