South Africa: No Shortage of Posts fo...

South Africa: No Shortage of Posts for Healthcare Workers - Motsoaledi

2 hrs ago

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday refuted claims that there were not enough posts for trainee doctors and pharmacists in the country. In some cases, those claiming they could not find work were being picky about where they wanted to work, he told reporters in Pretoria.

Chicago, IL

