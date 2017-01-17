South Africa: Mother, Child Killed in...

South Africa: Mother, Child Killed in Brakpan Bridge Crash

A mother and child were killed on the N17 in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, when their vehicle crashed into a bridge pillar, authorities said on Sunday. ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics found the child, believed to be a four-year-old, dead at the scene.

