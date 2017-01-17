South Africa: Mining Death Stats Worr...

South Africa: Mining Death Stats Worry Unions, Chamber of Mines

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Although fatal accidents in the mining industry reduced by 5% in 2016, there is a general air of disappointment among different stakeholders. Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane released the health and safety statistics for the industry at a press briefing at Harmony Gold in Randfontein on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC