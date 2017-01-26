South Africa: Men Arrested After US Tourists Hijacked, Robbed
Two men have been arrested for allegedly hijacking and robbing an American couple in Port Elizabeth while they were taking in the local sights. They were caught in bushes close to Addo Road, Motherwell, on Thursday, according to the SA Police Service Facebook page.
