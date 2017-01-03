South Africa: Man Shot Dead in Pretoria for Allegedly Failing to Stop at Roadblock
A man believed to be in his thirties was killed on Friday morning after being shot at by a Tshwane metro police officer in Hatfield, Pretoria, Gauteng police said on Friday. According to a statement released on the SA Police Service's Facebook and Twitter accounts, the man was a meter taxi driver who tried to run over the officer during a roadblock near the corners of Grosvenor and Park streets around 09:30.
