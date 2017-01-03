South Africa: Home of Famous Afrikaans Poet Totius Destroyed in Paarl Blaze
The home of the prominent Afrikaans writer and poet better known as Totius was destroyed by wildfires on the Augusta Kleinbosch estate on Tuesday. According to a waitress at the Augusta Kleinbosch estate, the restaurant on the estate was still open on Monday evening.
