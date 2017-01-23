South Africa growth seen at 1.1 pct, lower than previous forecast

Jan 24 For highlights of South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago's news conference after the central bank's policy meeting, please double-click on ABUJA, Jan 24 Nigeria's central bank will continue to provide hard currency with priority given to manufacturing industries needing to import raw materials and spare parts, its central bank governor said on Tuesday. PRETORIA, Jan 24 South Africa's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7 percent on Tuesday, in line with expectations, saying the near-term outlook of inflation has deteriorated while the domestic growth outlook remained constrained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.