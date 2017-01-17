South Africa: 'God Is On the Side of ...

South Africa: 'God Is On the Side of the ANC' - Zuma

The ANC will not only win the 2019 elections but will take it with an even greater margin than before, President Jacob Zuma said on Sunday. "The ANC is on the side of the people and God is on the side of the ANC.

