South Africa: Former Pharmacist Runs Children's Library Out of Shipping Container

Muzi Nkosi, who runs a small library for children in Cosmo City near Honeydew, Johannesburg, says the only way to overcome problems in the area is to give residents a chance at a better future. Nkosi has been running the library since April 2015 and has collected more than 5 000 books for children, which are kept in a red shipping container.

