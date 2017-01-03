South Africa: Former Pharmacist Runs ...

South Africa: Former Pharmacist Runs Children's Library Out of Shipping Container

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Muzi Nkosi, who runs a small library for children in Cosmo City near Honeydew, Johannesburg, says the only way to overcome problems in the area is to give residents a chance at a better future. Nkosi has been running the library since April 2015 and has collected more than 5 000 books for children, which are kept in a red shipping container.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Tue bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,973 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC