South Africa: Endorsement of Dlamini-Zuma by Women's League 'Premature' - ANC

The ANC has come down hard on its women's league for endorsing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its presidential candidate. ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the ANC Women's League pronouncement "undermines the very same efforts of fostering unity in the ANC as it is against the decisions taken by the NEC that all its structures, including leagues, must desist from discussing leadership of the ANC".

