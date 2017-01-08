South Africa Economy Needs Radical Transformation, Zuma Says
South Africa's ruling party pledged to ensure the country's black majority secures a bigger stake in the economy and do more to create jobs, as it seeks to claw back support lost in the wake of a succession of scandals implicating its leader, President Jacob Zuma. The African National Congress, which has led the country since white-minority rule ended in 1994, marked the 105th anniversary of its founding at a rally on Sunday at the Orlando stadium in Soweto, near Johannesburg, where it outlined its policy priorities for the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC