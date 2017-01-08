South Africa Economy Needs Radical Tr...

South Africa Economy Needs Radical Transformation, Zuma Says

South Africa's ruling party pledged to ensure the country's black majority secures a bigger stake in the economy and do more to create jobs, as it seeks to claw back support lost in the wake of a succession of scandals implicating its leader, President Jacob Zuma. The African National Congress, which has led the country since white-minority rule ended in 1994, marked the 105th anniversary of its founding at a rally on Sunday at the Orlando stadium in Soweto, near Johannesburg, where it outlined its policy priorities for the year.

