South Africa: Drunk Knysna Motorist Five Times Over Legal Limit
Six people were killed in car crashes and 12 were arrested for drunken driving on Western Cape roads in the 24 hours leading up to New Year, traffic authorities said on Sunday. Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said that in the fatal crashes, three passengers were killed in Noordhoek, while a pedestrian was killed in Macassar.
