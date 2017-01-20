South Africa: Driver Killed, Passenge...

South Africa: Driver Killed, Passenger Ejected After Crashing Into Tree

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A driver has been killed and a passenger left seriously injured after they crashed into a tree while travelling in a bakkie in Vereeniging on New Year's Day, said paramedics. "It is understood that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to smash into the tree and eject the one passenger," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) 1 hr bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC