South Africa: Driver Killed, Passenger Ejected After Crashing Into Tree
A driver has been killed and a passenger left seriously injured after they crashed into a tree while travelling in a bakkie in Vereeniging on New Year's Day, said paramedics. "It is understood that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to smash into the tree and eject the one passenger," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC