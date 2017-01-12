South Africa: Crocodiles Kill Guide in Pool at Paarl Croc Farm
A tour guide was killed when crocodiles attacked him in a pool at a farm in Paarl on Saturday, police have confirmed. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that at 08:50 officers in Paarl, as well as rescue services members, were at the scene at the crocodile farm.
