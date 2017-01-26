South Africa: Crash Causes Delays On ...

South Africa: Crash Causes Delays On Busy Cape Town Commuter Train Line

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Commuters who use the Retreat-Simon's Town Metrorail line should add at least an hour to their travelling time as technicians repair signals damaged after a delivery van crashed into a level-crossing boom, the company said on Sunday. The company said the accident at the Albertyn Road level crossing near False Bay on Saturday night, caused the signalling equipment to short-circuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC