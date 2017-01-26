South Africa: Crash Causes Delays On Busy Cape Town Commuter Train Line
Commuters who use the Retreat-Simon's Town Metrorail line should add at least an hour to their travelling time as technicians repair signals damaged after a delivery van crashed into a level-crossing boom, the company said on Sunday. The company said the accident at the Albertyn Road level crossing near False Bay on Saturday night, caused the signalling equipment to short-circuit.
