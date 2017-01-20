South Africa: Cops Use Four-Legged Fr...

South Africa: Cops Use Four-Legged Friend of a Different Kind to Fight Crime

The public is quite used to the fact that the SAPS K9 units utilize police dogs to assist in the fight against crime so when members of the Pietermaritzburg SAPS Mounted Unit patrolled the towns and beaches in the UGU Cluster on the KZN south coast on their majestic horses, it stirred up more than a little public interest. The mounted unit is being used as a force multiplier in various areas over the festive period and it is clear that they have certain advantages over the standard patrol vehicles used in policing.

Chicago, IL

