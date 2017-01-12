South Africa: Community's Rubbish Piles Up After Tender Expires
The City of Cape Town has confirmed that the tender for cleaning and refuse removal in Masiphumelele and various other suburbs expired on 31 December 2016. Priya Reddy, spokesperson for the City, says a new tender has been awarded and the new contractors will commence on 1 February 2017.
