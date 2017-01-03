South Africa: Blood Spattered On Wall...

South Africa: Blood Spattered On Walls of Cape Town Mosque in Second Attack

The desecration of another Cape Town mosque was on Tuesday described by its imam as a spiteful act meant to provoke. Blood was found spattered on the walls and pulpit of Masjidul Jamiah in Kalk Bay on Monday morning and items inside the mosque lay scattered after vandals struck overnight.

Chicago, IL

