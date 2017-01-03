South Africa: Ancient Fish Skull Tells a Shark's Tale

It wasn't just the jaws but the full fossilised skull of a 280 million-year-old fish a farmer found in the 1980s - that has now made waves in revealing how chimaera fish share their ancestry with sharks, the University of Witwatersrand said on Thursday. "Analysis of the brain case of Dwykaselachus oosthuizeni , a shark-like fossil from South Africa, shows the tell-tale structures of the brain, major cranial nerves, nostrils and inner ear belonging to modern-day chimaeras," the university said in a statement.

