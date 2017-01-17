Six shot dead in Georgedale house
Six people have been shot dead by five armed men in a house in Georgedale near Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday. As soon as the door was opened the men opened fire, going through the whole house and shooting whoever they came across.
