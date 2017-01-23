Sister march to Parly for human rights, gender equality

South Africa's tradition of solidarity with those fighting for human dignity, equality and freedom was on display on Saturday when a women-led collective marched in opposition to US President Donald Trump. In solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, which had hundreds of Sister Marches around the world, about 500 people marched from the Company's Garden to Parliament, protesting policies which threatened decades of international gains made in attaining human rights.

