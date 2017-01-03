Rangers chief's South Africa investment firm in deal to sell off most of its financial services wing

THE South African investment firm founded and run by Rangers chairman Dave King has struck a deal to sell off most of its financial services wing to a broker to Wall Street's biggest banks, it has emerged. GFI Group, the New York-based brokerage firm founded by British-born multi-millionaire banker Michael Gooch, has confirmed the deal to capture Micromega Securities - an electronic interdealer broker in the wholesale and retail financial markets.

