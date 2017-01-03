R51m damage after 'unstoppable' Overberg blaze
Cape Town - More than 200 firefighters and 33 fire-fighting vehicles were needed to contain the blaze that wreaked havoc for three days in the Overberg region. JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the fire had been 99 percent contained on Thursday, but that there were still a few flare-ups because of strong winds.
