Prominent politician's teen son 'died...

Prominent politician's teen son 'died like a dog'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Alfonso Arends, 17, the son of EFF provincial secretary George Nyakama, died as a result of his injuries in a Klerksdorp hospital, days after he was attacked with stones and bottles by dozens of community members at a social event in Bloemhof. Picture: Supplied Kimberley - The son of a prominent local politician has died less than a week after being stoned by an angry mob in Bloemhof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,557,620

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC