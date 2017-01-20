Prominent politician's teen son 'died like a dog'

Alfonso Arends, 17, the son of EFF provincial secretary George Nyakama, died as a result of his injuries in a Klerksdorp hospital, days after he was attacked with stones and bottles by dozens of community members at a social event in Bloemhof. Picture: Supplied Kimberley - The son of a prominent local politician has died less than a week after being stoned by an angry mob in Bloemhof.

