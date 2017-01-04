Police launch probe into golfer Wayne...

Police launch probe into golfer Wayne Westner's apparent suicide

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mail & Guardian

Wayne Westner is best known for winning the South African Open in 1988 and 1991 and the World Cup of golf in 1996. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said officers had been called to the Gwala Gwala Estate in Rahle Road, Pennington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Tue bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,254

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC