PICS: Party leadership mobilise for #ANC105
Several members of the ANC's top leadership have gone into Gauteng communities to mobilise for the party's 105th birthday bash. The main 105th anniversary celebrations and January 8th Statement are set to take place on Sunday at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
