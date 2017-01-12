PE teen drowns while spearfishing

An 18-year-old spearfisherman drowned near Cape Recife in Port Elizabeth early on Saturday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute said. NSRI Port Elizabeth duty crew were activated just before 8am following reports of a teenage local spearfisherman missing at sea while free-dive spearfishing at Thunderbolt Reef near Cape Recife, NSRI Port Elizabeth deputy station commander Justin Erasmus said.

