PE teen drowns while spearfishing
An 18-year-old spearfisherman drowned near Cape Recife in Port Elizabeth early on Saturday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute said. NSRI Port Elizabeth duty crew were activated just before 8am following reports of a teenage local spearfisherman missing at sea while free-dive spearfishing at Thunderbolt Reef near Cape Recife, NSRI Port Elizabeth deputy station commander Justin Erasmus said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Fri
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC