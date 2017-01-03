Paramedic attacks: government interve...

Paramedic attacks: government intervention sought

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The rampant attacks on paramedics in the private and public sector have prompted the Department of Health to ask for government intervention, Dr Sifiso Mtshali, the Health HOD, said on Monday. Some paramedics said these attacks could lead to a delay in service delivery should they refuse to attend a scene without a police escort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,019 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC