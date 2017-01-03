Paramedic attacks: government intervention sought
The rampant attacks on paramedics in the private and public sector have prompted the Department of Health to ask for government intervention, Dr Sifiso Mtshali, the Health HOD, said on Monday. Some paramedics said these attacks could lead to a delay in service delivery should they refuse to attend a scene without a police escort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC