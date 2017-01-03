Panicked robber shoots two and himself

8 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

A robber who murdered a 66-year-old woman turned the gun on his accomplice and himself in a panic during a botched house robbery in Vereeniging on Tuesday. According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini the murder-suicide happened at a home in Roshnee at about 12.45pm.

