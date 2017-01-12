Over 1000 firefighters working on WCape fire programme

The environmental affairs department on Friday, sent a contingent of about 1 000 firefighters from it's Working on Fire programme to assist with disaster management officials in containing fires raging across the Western Cape. "The fire crews, bolstered by aerial support, have been busy at multiple fires in Somerset West, Simons town, Tulbagh and Grabouw in the Western Cape.

