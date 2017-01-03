Orangutan, baboons on the loose after...

Orangutan, baboons on the loose after Helderberg fire

As fire swept toward the facility, a caregiver at the Cavendish Primate Sanctuary allegedly opened the cages of an adult orangutan, four baboons and 38 Ververt monkeys, the SPCA said in a statement. SPCA CEO, Allan Perrins has appealed to the public to contact the SPCA immediately should they spot the animals, as he feared that "they won't run into the wild but visit residences for food.

