Number of hungry South Africans rising by millions

A Food Security and Nutrition Indaba held in Benoni on Friday expected to outline steps government will this year take to eradicate hunger in the country. And while recent rains have provided farmers in hard-hit areas such as the Northern Free-State with much-needed respite from the dry spell, the two-day forum hosted by the ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries alongside the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations now aims to look into how South Africans can access food - not just any but nutritious and affordable food.

Chicago, IL

