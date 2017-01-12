Nine deaths on Cape roads this weekened

Nine deaths on Cape roads this weekened

Nine people died on Western Cape roads over the past weekend, a preliminary report from the provincial traffic services said on Monday. "This includes three passengers who tragically lost their lives early morning in a crash in the Worcester area," the statement said.

