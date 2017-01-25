Nigeria: Gov't investigates why Big B...

Nigeria: Gov't investigates why Big Brother Naija moved to South Africa

17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Nigerian government says it is investigating why the reality TV series Big Brother Nigeria, which was re-launched on Sunday as Big Brother Naija, is being shot in Johannesburg, South Africa. The National Broadcasting Commission is to investigate why the event could not hold on Nigerian soil.

Chicago, IL

