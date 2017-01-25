Nigeria: Gov't investigates why Big Brother Naija moved to South Africa
The Nigerian government says it is investigating why the reality TV series Big Brother Nigeria, which was re-launched on Sunday as Big Brother Naija, is being shot in Johannesburg, South Africa. The National Broadcasting Commission is to investigate why the event could not hold on Nigerian soil.
