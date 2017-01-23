Nanumbas set the tone for peace

For about ten years, chieftaincy feuding factions among Nanumbas in the Northern Region have met in a bid broker peace among themselves for the first time. The people have not seen peace in Nanumba North, following the deaths of two chiefs in the area, Nakpa Na Dawuni Salifu, who died a natural death on June 2013 and yet to be interned.

