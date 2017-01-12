Naked pics for cash scam
Nearly 200 victims have come forward in the "naked pics for cash" scam that was blown wide open this week, with targets in a widespread national extortion racket speaking out. Men and women are allegedly contacted via Facebook and WhatsApp, supposedly by an attractive woman or man, who offers to send naked pictures in return for explicit pictures of the target.
