Murder suspects kick off shooting spree in PE's drug zone

Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested a 34-year-old Eritrean national on charges of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident in Port Elizabeth's so-called illicit drug cartel area in Central during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said that it was alleged at around 02:00, four men were at a bar in Parliament Street when an argument erupted between the men and some patrons.

