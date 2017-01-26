Murder accused Rohde in court again

Murder accused Rohde in court again

The chief executive of the property company, Geffen International Franchises Ltd Jason Rohde briefly appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Thursday, charged with the alleged murder of his wife, Susan. The proceedings, before magistrate Greg Jacobs, lasted perhaps five minutes, and he was warned to appear in court again on June 30. State advocate Carien Teunissen told the court that the postponement was for further investigation, and that the date had been agreed between the State and the defence team - comprising of advocates Manny Witz and Ross McKernan and attorneys Daniel Witz and Tony Mostert.

Chicago, IL

