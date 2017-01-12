Mroza to celebrate 'killing Van Damme' with huge party

Newly signed Mabala Noise artist, Maskandi music sensation, Sithembiso Fakude popularly known to the public as Mroza, is set to host a public event at Kwa Hlabisa in KwaZulu Natal this Saturday, January 14. The event is a celebration of the recent success of his hit single titled The celebration event will be supported by Ukhozi FM and the line-up will include various other Maskandi artists such as Thokozani Langa, Mdumazi and Mkhathazi to mention a few. In a report released by the SABC for the Summer Song Of The Year 2016, the breakdown of votes for artists nominated for the campaign showed that Mroza won by a staggering 43 836 votes, beating out the likes of King Monada's Ska Bhora Moreki and Babes Wodumo's Wololo ft Mampintsha.

