Mroza to celebrate 'killing Van Damme...

Mroza to celebrate 'killing Van Damme' with huge party

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Newly signed Mabala Noise artist, Maskandi music sensation, Sithembiso Fakude popularly known to the public as Mroza, is set to host a public event at Kwa Hlabisa in KwaZulu Natal this Saturday, January 14. The event is a celebration of the recent success of his hit single titled The celebration event will be supported by Ukhozi FM and the line-up will include various other Maskandi artists such as Thokozani Langa, Mdumazi and Mkhathazi to mention a few. In a report released by the SABC for the Summer Song Of The Year 2016, the breakdown of votes for artists nominated for the campaign showed that Mroza won by a staggering 43 836 votes, beating out the likes of King Monada's Ska Bhora Moreki and Babes Wodumo's Wololo ft Mampintsha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC