Morris wants to give South Africa 'a ...

Morris wants to give South Africa 'a full go'

16 hrs ago

South Africa lost a seventh recent Test cap in Dane Vilas to a Kolpak deal on Friday, to further deplete their bench strength, but have been given a reassurance that allrounder Chris Morris is not considering joining the list. Morris played two Tests in early 2016, which would make him eligible for a deal, but as he makes his comeback from a knee injury that sidelined him for three months he is focused on trying to play international cricket for the foreseeable future.

Chicago, IL

